Jennifer Aniston believes 'Friends' fans dream about her dating David Schwimmer.

The 52-year-old actress - who played Rachel Green on the long-running sitcom - and David - who played Ross Geller - was baffled by recent rumours of them dating, but she knows that fans of the show would love for it to happen one day.

The Hollywood star - whose on-screen character dated Ross on 'Friends' - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother.

"But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

Jennifer and David, 54, previously admitted they both had a crush on their co-star during the early days of 'Friends'.

The actor said: "The first season, we ... I had a major crush on Jen."

And the actress added: "It was reciprocated. I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.’ And sure enough, it was.

"We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

David subsequently likened the situation to "two ships passing".

He reflected: "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

By contrast, a source previously suggested that the co-stars grew closer than ever after the 'Friends' reunion special.

The insider explained: "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.

"They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around a vineyard in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."