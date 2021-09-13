Kate Hudson is engaged to Danny Fujikawa.

The 42-year-old actress has taken to social media to share news of her engagement to her long-time boyfriend, posting a snap of her sparkling engagement ring on Instagram.

Kate - who is kissing her fiance in the photo - wrote: "Let’s go! [bride and groom emojis] (sic)"

The Hollywood star has already been congratulated on her engagement by some of her showbiz pals.

Amanda Kloots wrote: "Omg congratulations!!!! (sic)"

Katie Couric said in response to Kate's post: "SO happy for you two, congratulations!!! XO [heart emojis] (sic)"

Zoey Deutch also congratulated the loved-up couple on their engagement.

She wrote: "aww congrats! (sic)"

Elsewhere, Naomi Campbell simply said: "Congratulations [heart emojis] (sic)"

Kate and Danny began dating in late 2016, and she previously revealed how they met.

The actress explained that Erin and Sara Foster - her "best friends" - played a huge role in their romance.

Kate - who has Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 10, from previous relationships, and Rani, two, with her fiance - wrote in an Instagram post marking their first anniversary: "The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends and and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!"

She later explained how their relationship evolved.

Kate said: "A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date.

"No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.! (sic)"