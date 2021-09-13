Jason Sudeikis has reportedly landed a major pay rise on 'Ted Lasso'.

The 45-year-old actor plays the lead character on the hit comedy show, and he's negotiated a significant bump in his salary ahead of the new season of the Apple TV+ series.

Jason has sealed a deal that'll see him earn around $1 million an episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which says that the other cast members have also been given pay rises.

The comedy star is a head writer and executive producer of the show, and following negotiations with Warner Bros. Television, his pay has risen dramatically from the $250,000 to $300,000 per-episode sum he previously earned.

The series is based on an NBC Sports short from 2013 and has proven to be a huge hit with TV viewers, receiving as many as 20 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Jason - who stars as the American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team - previously revealed he was determined to play a flawed, but ultimately likeable, character.

He said: "I personally didn’t want to play a buffoon, or use our time and our scripts to humanise a b*****d – that had been done.

"Ted, the character: he’s looking for the best parts of life."

Jason also revealed he was keen to play an "ignorant" but "curious" personality.

The Hollywood star - who first played Ted nearly a decade ago - explained: "A thing I have felt for a long time is that the worst version of, like, ‘a human man’ is a guy who is ignorant but arrogant. And so we wanted to play a guy that was ignorant, yes, but also curious - and that’s a subtle touch."