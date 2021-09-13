Sam Asghari will do whatever it takes to make Britney Spears happy.

The 27-year-old personal trainer recently got engaged to the pop icon, and he's revealed he'll do anything to put a smile on her face.

He shared: "There’s a lot of yoga that she likes to do. She’s flexible, she has endurance, she does handstands on my legs. I’m not good at it, but I do it because she wants to do it.

"I just want her to be happy. If something makes her happy, I’ll do it. I’m not going to argue. What’s that saying? ‘Happy wife, happy life.'"

Sam revealed that Britney, 39, has already been welcomed into his family.

He told Men's Health magazine: "Of course they know my girl. Everybody knows her. My grandmother knows my girl."

Sam also explained that he's "learned a lot about respecting women" from his sisters.

He said: "When I need an honest opinion, I go to my sisters. I learned a lot about women from them, and I learned a lot about respecting women. I had to; otherwise I would get my a** kicked."

Britney revealed news of her engagement via an Instagram video post in which she flaunted her new jewellery.

The pop icon captioned the post: "I can’t f******believe it [six ring and one heart emojis] !!!!!! (sic)"

Sam - who met his fiancee on the set of a music video - shared a separate photo of the ring and him and Britney kissing on his account.

His manager, Brandon Cohen, said he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement".

He added: "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."