Nicki Minaj won't attend the Met Gala because of its vaccination policy.

The 38-year-old rap star has revealed via social media how she contracted COVID-19 and confirmed that she'll be absent from the fundraiser in New York, as she continues to "research" the vaccine.

Nicki - who has an 11-month-old son - wrote on Twitter: "I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile. (sic)"

The rap star subsequently questioned the idea that the vaccine lessens the symptoms of the virus.

She wrote in reply to a follower: "Babe. That’s not true. I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine. (sic)"

Nicki then confirmed that she won't be attending this year's Met Gala.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker also offered advice to her followers.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)"

Nicki later claimed that her cousin's friend became "impotent" after having the COIVD-19 vaccine.

She said: "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied (sic)"