Jade Thirlwall feels like she's been eating for her Little Mix bandmates during her time in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old pop star is currently enjoying life in the US while Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards remain in the UK, where they both recently gave birth within days of each other, and Jade has joked that she's been making up for their absence at the dining table.

Asked whether her bandmates have been living vicariously through her, she quipped: "Oh, I think so, yeah.

"When I've been out in LA they've been like, 'you have to go here and then you have to do this!'

"And the three of us love ... there's this restaurant over here called The Cheesecake Factory where we always go to stuff our faces so I went. I literally went one night by myself and ordered, like, four cheesecakes for me. I was like, 'I'm eating for all of you huns!'"

Perrie gave birth to a baby boy called Axel on August 21, while Leigh-Anne welcomed twins on August 16.

And Jade admits that their WhatsApp group has changed dramatically in the last few weeks.

She told 'The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill': "Leigh actually sent me a picture of the babies and I was like, 'what's that on the side?' and she was like, 'that's s***'. It was a really beautiful picture of them and then just like poo on the side. I was like, 'oh, OK!'"

Meanwhile, Jade revealed she's eager to return home at some point to support her favourite soccer team.

Asked about her plans away from music, she shared: "Hopefully [I will] go home a bit more and watch my favourite football team, because I've missed out on that for a while, South Shields FC."

