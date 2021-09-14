Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissed through their face masks and Kim Kardashian West turned heads in a Kanye-designed blackout ensemble at the 2021 Met Gala.

Fashion's biggest event returned with a bang on Monday night (13.09.21), with A-listers lining the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

And several celebrity couples turned heads at the annual fashion fundraiser, which had the theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, including the 'On The Floor' hitmaker, 52, and 'Argo' actor, 49, who locked lips with their face coverings.

Kim, meanwhile, turned up covered head-to-toe in a black outfit alongside Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia, who teamed up with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's estranged husband Kanye West on the look, which covered her entire face and body.

Kim, 40, kept everyone guessing, with many speculating that the 'Hurricane' rapper, 44, was stood next to her in a matching outfit, but Vogue confirmed that it was in fact Demna, who recently collaborated with the pair on their fake wedding renewal looks at the hip-hop megastar's Chicago 'Donda' listening party last month.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived late, with the Met Gala legend - who missed the 2019 event - wowing in Balenciaga couture from Nicolas Ghesquiere’s fall 2021 collection.

The 32-year-old rapper, who wore a multi-coloured quilted blanket-style outfit, planted a kiss on the 33-year-old Fenty founder's cheek.

Elsewhere, Justin and Hailey Bieber made their Met Gala debut as a couple.

The 'Peaches' hitmaker, 27, and the 24-year-old model wowed in all-black, with the former adding a touch of neon to his ensemble, with a bag from his own Drew House line with a bright yellow smiley face emblazoned on it and stickers on his shoes.

Brooklyn Beckham, 22, and Nicola Peltz, 26, dazzled as they posed for a kiss on the stairs of the museum in coordinating Valentino.

And pop heartthrob Shawn Mendes, 23, put his washboard abs on display in a leather Michael Kors shirt, while his 'Cinderella' actress girlfriend Camila Cabello, 24, contrasted in a matching glittering purple crop top and skirt with a side split and feathery train.