Dan Levy's Met Gala ensemble celebrated "queer love and visibility".

The 'Schitt’s Creek' star wore a Loewe costume depicting two men kissing inspired by the late LGBTQIA+ activist and multimedia artist David Wojnarovicz's art based on a homophobic cartoon at the fashion fundraiser at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night (13.09.21).

The 38-year-old actor, who was accessorised by Cartier, also revealed that Loewe made a donation to the charity Visual AIDS.

Sharing the meaning behind the bold look, Dan explained on Instagram: “A big heartfelt thank you to @cartier for so generously welcoming and accessorizing me tonight. What I’ve so long admired about the Costume Institute is its commitment to educate and inspire people through fashion.

“I was fortunate enough to also get to work with @jonathan.anderson and the incredible team of designers and craftspeople at @loewe on a look that meant something to all of us. With support from the estate of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarovicz (1954-1992), Jonathan and the design team built upon an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz’s work, F*** You F-t F*****, named after a homophobic cartoon the artist had come across. But rather than feed on the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility – acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message. Tonight, we’re celebrating the resilience, the love, and the joy of the community while honoring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon.

“To mark the collaboration, Loewe has made a donation to Visual AIDS, an organization Wojnorovicz supported, that continues to promote AIDS awareness and education (sic)"

Dan came out as gay to his parents - actor Eugene Levy and screenwriter Deborah Divine - when he was 18.