Justin Bieber gave a surprise performance at the 2021 Met Gala - much to the delight of Addison Rae.

The 27-year-old pop megastar - who wore a balaclava and double denim - took to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Temple of Dendur on Monday night (13.09.21) to perform a medley of his latest hits, including 'Lonely', 'Hold On' and 'Anyone', before belting out an old favourite, 'Baby', which got quite the reaction from the 20-year-old influencer.

Fellow social media personality Jackie Aina posted a clip of Addison jumping up and down and singing along ecstatically to the 2010 hit and making a heart-shaped gesture on her Instagram Story.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker had earlier made his red carpet debut with his model wife Hailey Bieber, 24, at the New York fashion fundraiser.

The couple channelled old Hollywood in all-black, with the former adding a touch of neon to his ensemble, with a bag from his own Drew House line with the bright yellow smiley face logo emblazoned on it and stickers on his shoes.

Meanwhile, Justin recently announced an Amazon Prime documentary that will follow the lead-up to the star's first concert in three years.

'Justin Bieber: Our World' will hit the streaming service on October 8, and invites fans to experience the "intense and exciting" ride as the Grammy-winner prepared for his New Year’s Eve 2020 live-streamed show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The 'Yummy' hitmaker has once again teamed up with filmmaker Michael D. Ratner on the film, who was behind his 2020 YouTube docu-series 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', which provided Beliebers with an intimate look at the singer's life, music-making process and marriage to his spouse.

In a statement for his upcoming documentary, Justin said: “Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me. Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me.

“This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”

Justin recently returned to the MTV VMAs stage for the first time in six years.