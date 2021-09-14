Gigi Hadid attended the Met Gala to set a good example for her daughter.

The 26-year-old supermodel is keen to teach 11-month-old Khai - who she has with boyfriend Zayn Malik - about "balance" after spending most of the tot's life so far at home with her on their family farm.

Speaking to Keke Palmer on Vogue's livestream at the event on Monday (13.09.21), she said: "She's one next week and I feel like I've been on mama duty, I've been at the farm with her every day in my sweatpants and our matching messy buns. I feel like tonight I'm showing her what it means to dress up and own it and have balance."

And Gigi thinks finding a balance in her life what has made her step "into womanhood".

She added: "I think finding that in your life is when you really feel like you've stepped into womanhood."

Gigi - who wore a white strapless Prada gown with a high slit and leather gloves, with her newly-red hair in a high ponytail for fashion's biggest night - recently revealed she kept several journals during her pregnancy which she wants to share with her daughter one day.

She said: "During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal. They weren't that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai.

"Maybe one day I'll give her the bad journal just to be real about it."

Gigi explained her "bad journal" was where she wrote about her "anxieties and days where I felt like, 'Am I good enough to be a mom?'" and she liked the "separation" of her feelings into different notebooks.

She added: "I didn't want to feel guilty about feeling those things or writing those things down. I just liked the separation.

"I also have sketch pads where I'll watercolor-sketch, and sometimes I end up writing there too. I write on the back of receipts and keep those in a notebook. I'm not particular about it, and my journals are everywhere around the house. I just pick up whichever one is closest to me and write."