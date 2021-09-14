Billie Eilish had always dreamed of wearing a "proper ballgown" to the Met Gala.

The 'bad guy' hitmaker walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (13.09.21) in frothy blush Oscar de la Renta gown, which was inspired by the tulle dress the late Marilyn Monroe wore to the 1951 Academy Awards and loved having the chance of living out a childhood fantasy.

However, Billie's original vision changed after she paid homage to the Hollywood beauties of old when she covered British Vogue magazine in June 2021 and she decided to make her look more classically glamorous.

British Vogue style director Dena Giannini, who styled the 19-year-old singer for the Met Gala, said: “Billie had planned to go to the Met Gala for the first time before the pandemic happened.

“She had always dreamed of wearing a proper ballgown – particularly something corseted, thanks to her love of Barbies growing up – but she thought that it might be in an acid-green colourway or something along those lines.

"After her British Vogue cover, though, her style began to evolve. After reviewing about a million images together, she and I decided that it had to be Oscar de la Renta for the Met Gala. I called [creative directors] Laura [Kim] and Fernando [Garcia], and within 10 minutes, we’d agreed to collaborate together.”

One criteria Billie insisted on for her dress was no fur as she finds it "shocking" that animal skins have still not been banned in fashion.

She told Vogue.com: “I find it shocking that wearing fur isn’t completely outlawed at this point in 2021.

“I am so beyond thrilled that Fernando and Laura and the rest of the Oscar de la Renta team heard me on this issue, and have made a change that not only makes an impact for the greater good for animals but also for our planet and environment, too. I’m honoured to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. I urge all designers to do the same.”