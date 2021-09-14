Simone Biles' Met Gala dress weighed 88lbs.

The 24-year-old gymnast attended the annual Costume Institute Gala in New York for the first time on Monday (13.09.21) night and donned a custom AREA x Athleta look designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk, which featured a night sky-inspired bodysuit and a mini dress under a skirt embellished with thousands of Swarovski crystals and needed several people to help her move up the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

And though Simone admitted the dress was "heavy", she felt "beautiful" as she walked the red carpet.

She told Vogue: "How do I feel in the dress? It's definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered.

The Olympian also explained to 'Entertainment Tonight' that the dress offered a visual representation of gymnasts, thanks to "the flexibility and the beauty" of the ensemble.

Simone's outfit marked the first time Athleta have designed a gown for fashion's biggest night.

A spokesperson for the brand said: "This moment is particularly emblematic of Athleta's commitment to supporting their athletes as whole people, and recognising their passions and achievements in and outside of sport."

It was announced in April that Simone would be teaming up with their Athleta Girl on a number of capsule collections for young athletes.

She said at the time: "Using my voice has been very empowering for me and I am grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same.

"The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change is incredibly powerful. I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognise and support women's individual and collective strength and, together I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond."