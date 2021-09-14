Iman thought her Met Gala outfit sent a "hopeful" message.

The 66-year-old supermodel caused a stir on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (13.09.21) when she arrived for the annual Costume Institute Gala in a huge gold feathered headpiece by Harris Reed, which was complemented by a matching hoop skirt cage layered over a strapless gold jumpsuit and matching chandelier earrings, bracelets and rings, and the Somalian beauty loved the "ray of light" the outfit offered during such a "dark" time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She told Vogue: "He approached me, and then he sent me this drawing, which ... I fell over.

"I thought it was beautiful because it really felt hopeful, a ray of light after all the darkness we felt. So, I thought this was a perfect outfit for it."

And Iman insisted the tiered gold halo headpiece wasn't uncomfortable to wear, despite its huge size.

She told People magazine: "It's not heavy at all."

Iman was thrilled to work with "young designers, young blood", for fashion's biggest night, while Harris was thrilled to team up with someone so "iconic".

He gushed: "I tried to think of the most iconic woman in the world, and it really came as Iman."

This year's Met Gala, which had the theme 'America: A Lexicon of Fashion' was delayed from its usual date on the first Monday in May, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 event was cancelled entirely because of the global health crisis.

Measures were put in place for Monday's event, including a requirement for guests to wear masks at all times, except when eating and drinking, and attendees were asked to provide proof of vaccination.