Clint Eastwood "never thinks" about his age when he's working.

The 91-year-old actor-and-director doesn't want to compare his movies now to when he first started making films because he "might not like" the way he does things now.

Asked if he thinks about how his work has changed over the years, he said: "I never think about it.

"If I'm not the same guy, I don't want to know anything about it.

"I might not like the new guy.

"I might think, 'What am I doing with this idiot?' "

And the 'Cry Macho' filmmaker keeps working behind the camera simply because he still enjoys it - and he doesn't want to see how other directors would handle a particular project.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times newspaper about his reasons for continuing to work, he said: "I just like it.

"I have nothing against other directors, but I might have a whole different take on things and I don't want to be thinking, 'Why did I give it to him?' "

But when it comes to acting, Clint has becomes more aware of his shelf-life in recent times but knows it'll be made clear to him if his work is past its best and he comes up with "a few turkeys".

He added: "What the hell am I still working for in my 90s?

"Are people going to start throwing tomatoes at you?"

"I've gotten to the point where I wondered if that was enough, but not to the point where I decided it was.

"If you roll out a few turkeys, they'll tell you soon enough."

The 'Gran Torino' star has nothing new lined up at the moment but is always open to "fun" opportunities.

He said: "I don't have anything percolating at the moment.

"I didn't have anything percolating before this one.

"If something comes along where the story itself, the telling of it, is fun, I'm open to it."