'Halo Infinite' developer David Ellis has reminded gamers that CG trailers are primarily used to recruit staff.

The designer has weighed in on the industry's outlook on teaser for titles years away from release - such as the recently announced 'Marvel's Wolverine' game - and explained the purpose of these clips.

He said: "I wonder how many people realize early (often CG) game announcements are sometimes more about recruiting people to work on the game then promoting the game itself. (sic)"

'Marvel's Wolverine' - which has no release date set as of yet - was announced last week during Sony's PlayStation Showcase alongside 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2', which is coming in 2023.

Insomniac Games' Ryan Schneider - the studio's Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations - revealed the title is still "very early in development".

He wrote in a blog post: "In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit.

"Even though 'Marvel’s Wolverine' is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special."