Charlie Sheen is "having a ball" with his daughter Sam.

The former 'Two and a Half Men' actor has confirmed his 17-year-old offspring has moved out of her mother Denise Richards' house and is currently living with him and has dropped out of high school after the teenager caused a stir last week when she claimed she was "trapped in an abusive household".

Charlie told Us Weekly magazine via his representative Jeff Ballard: “Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”

Sam had explained in a video shared to TikTok - which has now been set to private - that her life has changed a lot over the last year.

Speaking seemingly about her mother and her husband Aaron Phypers' house, she wrote alongside footage of herself crying: “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc …(sic)"

The footage then cut to the teenager smiling alongside the caption: "Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).(sic)"

A source previously claimed Denise - who also has 16-year-old Lola with Charlie and has adopted daughter Eloise, 10 - was "saddened" by the situation as she felt Sam was just rejecting the boundaries she'd put in place.

A source said: ”Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting. She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn’t want to follow the rules.

“Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad. Denise loves her daughter very much.”

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star revealed last year she was "struggling" with her teenage daughters and recalled how she used to shield her kids from the wild antics of their dad, who is also father to Cassandra 36, and twins Bob and Max, 12, from previous relationships.

She said: “I’m struggling with parenting right now with my teenagers. Sami, I think sometimes she does things hoping to get a reaction out of me. It’s not easy.

“A lot of people have an impression of me being wild and crazy, but Charlie was sober when we got married, so we were not this swinging couple that people might assume. We weren’t."

Recalling how "things started to change rapidly" when she was pregnant with Lola, Denise added: “It was a very dark time, very toxic, and I filed for divorce when I was six months pregnant with her. I did whatever I could to hide Charlie’s behaviour.

“How do you tell kids what’s really going on? I would say, ‘Dad had to go to work, but he loves you so much. He wants to be there for you girls.’”