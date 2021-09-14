‘Bayonetta’ voice actor Hellena Taylor has been hinting she may not return for the third game in the series.

Taylor has been the English voice of the titular character in the first two games in the series, while the third game, ‘Bayonetta 3’, is currently in development by PlatinumGames.

However, as spotted by IGN, she has been responding to fans on Twitter and causing concern on whether or not she is returning to the franchise.

In an exchange with a fan who wrote: “You’re an icon Hellena I can’t imagine Bayonetta without your amazing voice”, Taylor responded: “Well you might have to.”

And when another questioned: “what’s that supposed to mean”, she replied: “I’m not at liberty to say.”

Additionally, when one fan insisted the series would be nothing without the voice actress, Taylor responded: “I so wanna answer that one but I’m bound by confidentiality agreement.”