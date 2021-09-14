Kris Jenner is "excited" about her daughter Kylie Jenner's pregnancy.

The 65-year-old matriarch is thrilled her youngest child is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott and thinks it is "great" she's going to become a grandmother for the eleventh time in the coming months.

Speaking to E! News at the Met Gala, where she was joined by boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kris gushed: "I'm really excited. Number eleven, it's really great!"

As well as Kylie and Travis' three-year-old daughter Stormi, Kris is also already grandmother to eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian's three children with Scott Disick; Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and five-year-old Reign, as well as Kim Kardashian West and estranged husband Kanye West's brood; North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, three, and four-year-old Dream, her son Rob Kardashian's daughter with former fiancee Blac Chyna.

Kris previously hailed Kylie's pregnancy as "one of the happiest days of [her] life" in a video shared by the 24-year-old billionaire to break the news.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the clip to Instagram, in which she showed a positive pregnancy test to 30-year-old Travis.

She then asked Stormi to hand Kris an envelope containing ultrasound images as a way to tell her mom her happy news.

Kris laughed with excitement as soon as she saw the photographs.

She said: "What are you pregnant?" before turning her attention to granddaughter Stormi.

She gushed: "Stormi! We're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life."

Members of the famous family were all quick to send their congratulations to Kylie upon her announcement of the pregnancy.

Kylie's older sister Kendall Jenner was excited at the news that she would become an aunt again.

The 25-year-old socialite and model commented on the Instagram post "I can't handle it" alongside a heart emoji,

Hailey Bieber was also quick to weigh in on the happy news.

The wife of pop star Justin Bieber, 27, gushed "I love you guys!!!!" upon seeing the news on Instagram.