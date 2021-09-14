Hideo Kojima wants to make games that "change in real-time" for every player.

The 'Death Stranding' creator wants each game to be experienced differently by whoever's playing them as he looks to further innovate the artform.

He told Japanese magazine Anan: "I want to create a game that changes in real-time.

"Even though there are people of different ages and trades playing the same game, they are playing it in the same way.

"Instead, I want the game to change based on where that person lives, and that person’s unique perspective."

There is some precedent with Game Boy Advance title 'Boktai', which Kojima worked on himself during his time at Konami.

The title was focused on vampire hunters battling the undead, and it made use of the handheld system's built-in solar sensor to battle in-game enemies.

He added: "Because you would defeat vampires using the light from the sun, ['Boktai'] would change based on where and when you played the game.

"That kind of feature connects man-made systems to real-life."