Kim Kardashian West surprised Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Monday (13.09.21).

The 63-year-old presenter was stunned when her guest Jimmy Kimmel told her he'd brought her a "traditional gift" to mark the first episode of the final season of her talk show - and got a bigger shock when the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star walked on set.

After Ellen presented Jimmy with a plastic donkey that could eject cigarettes from its butt, the 53-year-old star said: "I have something for you.

"It's a traditional gift. You know, the traditional gift for 19 years. You know what it is? It is a Kardashian!"

Kim then walked out and hugged Ellen.

She said: "I'm excited to be here. I'm all yours."

Delighted Ellen exclaimed: "I have my very own Kardashian! I want to collect them all!"

At the beginning of the episode, the 'Finding Dory' star admitted she was delighted to have a studio audience back following previous coronavirus restrictions, albeit with the fans all wearing masks.

She said: "You have no idea how much I've missed you. I am so happy to have an audience here. This is so exciting for me. Thank you, thank you so much for being here.

"Thanks for that energy I have missed so much. You've all been tested and you've been vaccinated and some of you are working from home. And so, I appreciate that you're here. I really do.

"Thank you for wanting to be here. It means more than I can say, even though I just said it. But, you know, more than I can actually really say. And for those of you tuning in for the very first time, I'm Ellen. Don't get too attached, this is my last season."

Ellen confirmed in May that the 19th season of her show - which began in 2003 - would be the last.