Ana de Armas was desperate to get her action scenes right in 'No Time To Die'.

The 33-year-old star plays the CIA agent Paloma in the upcoming Bond flick and praised her stunt team for helping her to master the complex action scenes during the movie.

In a new 007 featurette introducing the character, Ana said: "Paloma is a Cuban agent, she's intense, I had many action scenes. Thank god I had an amazing stunt team.

"I really wanted to get it right, and look like I knew what I was doing."

The promotional video introduces and fellow agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch), who will both serve as allies to Daniel Craig's iconic spy.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga said: "We have two brand new agents in this film who are allies to James Bond."

Lashana added that her agent alter ego is both "skilled" and "cocky".

The 33-year-old actress said: "Nomi is highly skilled, slightly cocky."

The star revealed that she had undertaken military training before filming and is impressed with the increased female influence in the blockbuster.

Lashana said: "'No Time To Die' represents change. We see so many different examples of women being strong in this movie. Being bad a** at that."

Meanwhile, Lashana recently insisted that anybody could play James Bond as audiences will still flock to see the movies regardless of who replaces the departing Craig as 007.

She said: "We are in a place in time where the industry is not just giving audiences what it thinks the audience wants.

"They’re actually giving the audience what they want to give the audience.

"With Bond, it could be a man or woman. They could be white, black, Asian, mixed race. They could be young or old.

"At the end of the day, even if a two-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this two-year-old’s gonna do, no?"