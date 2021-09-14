Queen Elizabeth's friend, Sir Timothy Colman, has died at the age of 91.

The businessman, a descendant of the Colman's Mustard family who was married to the 95-year-old monarch's cousin, Lady Mary Colman, passed away at his home in Bixley Manor, near Norwich, last Thursday (09.09.21), his family have confirmed.

His loved ones confirmed his passing in a statement, in which they paid tribute to his "huge influence" and the "wise counsel" he gave to those who confided in him.

It read: "He was a fount of knowledge , a huge influence on a number of people of all ages, who sought his wise counsel.

"He had a love and huge knowledge of the natural world, but, most importantly he loved his family.

"With his late wife Mary, he created the happiest of family homes at Bixley Manor."

The queen trusted Timothy so much that in 1978, she personally appointed him to be Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk in 1978, a role he held until 2004.

Chris Sargisson, chief executive of Norfolk Chambers, said the area has lost a "champion".

He said: “Sir Timothy was a champion of Norfolk and its people.

“He was hugely influential and was instrumental in the forming of the University of East Anglia.

“Sir Timothy has played a leading role in the Norfolk business community for many decades.”

Timothy was just 19 when he married Lady Mary - who died in January aged 88 - and formed a friendship with the monarch which would go on to last a lifetime.

The couple's wedding, which took place at St Bartholomew-the-Great at Smithfields in London, was attended by the queen, her sister, the late Princess Margaret as well as the late Queen Mother.

Sir Timothy was born in Norfolk in 1929 and was a sailor before becoming a prominent businessman.

At the age of 32, he launched an appeal to create a university in Norwich, and managed to raise £1.3m, which resulted in the University of East Anglia being formed.

He and Mary had five children, sons James and Matthew and daughters Sabrina, Emma and Sarah.