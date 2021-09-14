Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have a more "natural" approach to parenting.

The 30-year-old rapper and the 24-year-old beauty mogul are keen to let three-year-old Stormi make her own choices and exercise "self-discipline" when it comes to putting boundaries in place.

He said: "She's so fire because she goes to sleep now. We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline."

The 'Escape Plan' hitmaker explained he and Kylie - who is pregnant with their second child - give Stormi the option to follow their rules or choose for herself.

He old CR Men: "[We say] "OK, you know you got to go to bed at nine. Are you going to stay up till eleven or are you going to go to sleep now?'"

And it seems as if this approach to parenting works, as Stormi usually does what she is told.

Travis joked: " And it's so cool [to hear her say], ‘I'm going to sleep ya'll!'"

Meanwhile, Stormi is said to be "excited" about the arrival of her new sibling.

A source told E! News: "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach; it's really cute."

Kylie and Travis are just as excited to be expanding their family.

A source said: "They are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family. They love the family they've created, and this news has them both extremely excited."

And though the Lip Kit guru's family are all rallying around Kylie as she prepares for the arrival of her second child, it seems she doesn't need much help as she held onto Stormi's baby things.

The insider said: "Everyone in the family is so excited, and they all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has."