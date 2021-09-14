Britney Spears is in no rush to get married.

The 39-year-old pop star got engaged to Sam Asghari after five years of dating over the weekend but insiders have claimed the couple aren't planning to tie the knot any time soon.

Sources told TMZ the pair plan to take their time and enjoy being engaged and aren't even talking to their friends about their planns for a wedding yet.

Meanwhile, Forever Diamonds NY - who worked with Sam on Britney's engagement ring - have received 500 inquiries since the 'Toxic' hitmaker revealed her jewellery for the first time, with 95% of people looking to buy a version of the ring.

However, the company insisted they won't replicate the ring exactly because it was specially made for the 'Circus' singer, but they are considering displaying a version in a store they are opening soon so that customers can see it up close.

Sam spent months looking for the perfect ring and worked closely with the company's founder and master jeweller, Roman Malayev, to create the piece of jewellery he was looking for.

He previouslysaid in a statement: "Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman—we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special—that's why I chose him."

The 'Can You Keep A Secret?' actor chose a four-carat brilliant round stone in a platinum cathedral setting, and added extra touches such as pavé detailing on the bridge and flush set diamonds on the prongs and basket, as well as engraving 'Lioness', his nickname for Britney on the inside of the band.

The 'Womanizer' singer is already mother to 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden, whom she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney was also briefly married to Jason Alexander but their union was annulled hours after they tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2004.