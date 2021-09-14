Halsey missed the Met Gala to look after their baby.

The 'I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God' hitmaker - who uses she/they pronouns - was notably absent from fashion's biggest night on Monday (13.09.21) and after fans questioned their whereabouts, took to Twitter to explain the fact they are breastfeeding baby Ender meant they couldn't stay out for long.

Referencing the 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' theme of the event, Halsey tweeted: "“I’m still breastfeeding <3 I only had my baby 7 weeks ago. There’s nothing more ‘American fashion’ than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol.

“I wouldn’t have had a way to pump my breasts which would have been insanely painful.

"I understand I’m incredibly privileged to afford time off but the demands are still prevalent and the biology does not excuse me.(sic)"

Halsey - who has Ender with partner Alev Aydin - was then questioned as to why they had recently been spotted at a party but couldn't go to the Met Gala.

They replied: "Being out for 3 hours vs 9!!! I'm sorry I don't know why I have to explain this.(sic)"

But the 'Without Me' singer was keen to stress they weren't "complaining" about the situation and simply highlighting the unrealising expectations which new mothers face.

They wrote: "My only point was people expecting me to be there so soon after having a baby and how it's reflective of a more general social expectation of new moms in far more vulnerable positions.

"I wasn't complaining at all!!!!

"Idk I got leaky hurty boobs, a bloody swollen uterus, and a human being that depends on me as a life force. I recognize my privilege every single day and the time it affords me with my baby. but like it or not my body is gonna do what it wants. I'm doing my best to juggle it all!

"I am so grateful. For my baby after everything I went through to get pregnant. For my undeserved comfort to spend time home. For the blessing to make art as a form of employment. But postpartum does not discriminate. That's all I meant to say.(sic)"