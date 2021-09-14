Nicki Minaj will "forgive" Boris Johnson after he admitted to being unfamiliar with her work.

The 38-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to send a message to the UK Prime Minister, after he dismissed Nicki's recent comments about the COVID-19 vaccine and confessed that he wasn't aware of her music.

He said during a press conference: "I’m not as familiar with the work of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be but I am familiar with Nikki Kanani, superstar GP of Bexley.

"She will tell you that vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them. So I prefer to listen to Nikki Kanani."

The chart-topping rap star subsequently took to Twitter to address the Prime Minister's comments.

She said, using a British accent and a sarcastic tone: "Yes, hello Prime Minister, Boris, it’s Nicki Minaj - I was just calling to tell you that you were so amazing on the news this morning. And I’m actually British. I was born there. I went to university there. I went to Oxford.

"I went to school with Margaret Thatcher. And she told me so many nice things about you. I’d love to send you my portfolio of my work, since you don’t know much about me, I’m a big, big star in the United States."

Nicki captioned the message: "Send this to the Prime Minister and let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him."

The rapper previously revealed how she contracted COVID-19 and confirmed that she would miss the Met Gala on Monday (13.09.21), as she continued to "research" the vaccine.

Nicki - who has an 11-month-old son - wrote on Twitter: "I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile. (sic)"

Nicki subsequently questioned the idea that the vaccine lessens the symptoms of the virus.

She wrote in reply to a follower: "Babe. That’s not true. I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine. (sic)"