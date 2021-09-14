Chrissy Teigen has had fat removed from her cheeks.

The 35-year-old model has revealed via social media that she had fat removed by Dr. Jason Diamond, and the procedure has helped to give her a more defined jawline.

Chrissy - who is married to award-winning musician John Legend - said in an Instagram Story video: "I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here. And since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results. And I like it, yeah."

The model also insisted she feels no embarrassment about having undergone the procedure.

Chrissy - who also underwent surgery last year to have her breast implants removed - wrote over the video clip: "No shame in my game."

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently celebrated 50 days of sobriety.

The model revealed she'd gone 50 days without drinking any alcohol, explaining that it had been her "longest streak yet" after previously having "a few hiccups" in her sobriety journey over the past year.

She wrote on Instagram earlier this month: "today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet! (sic)"

The 'Cravings' author doesn’t know if she’ll "ever drink again", but said alcohol "no longer serves" her in the way that it used to.

She added: "I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!! (sic)"