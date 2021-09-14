Sam Asghari won't compromise his happiness to pursue fame.

The 27-year-old personal trainer insists he doesn't crave fame, and after getting engaged to Britney Spears, Sam insisted he won't allow stardom to deprive him of happiness.

He explained: "Fame is not a job. So I don’t want to take it too seriously. And I don’t think that’s ever going to change, to be honest. I don’t want to mess with my happiness or mess with my spirit. No fame in the world is worth that."

Sam - who recently announced his engagement to Britney - revealed that he and his fiancee are both extremely competitive with each other.

He told Men's Health magazine: "A lot of people don’t get that she’s a crazy, crazy athlete. We play tennis together. We play ping-pong together. She’s really good at ping-pong. It’s a real competition.

"And I’m competitive, but I try to take it easy. Not because she’s a woman. Not because she’s weak, because she’s not. But I grew up with three sisters, so I learned that taking competition too seriously can lead to hurt feelings. Family take it easy on each other."

Britney, 39, revealed news of her engagement via an Instagram video post in which she flaunted her new jewellery.

The pop icon captioned the post: "I can’t f******believe it [six ring and one heart emojis] !!!!!! (sic)"

Sam - who met his fiancee on the set of a music video - shared a separate photo of the ring and of the loved-up couple sharing a kiss.

His manager, Brandon Cohen, said he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement".

He added: "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."