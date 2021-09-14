Kylie Jenner has been craving frozen yogurt during her pregnancy.

The 24-year-old make-up mogul is currently preparing for the arrival of her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and Kylie has revealed one of her pregnancy cravings via Instagram Story.

Alongside a snap of Pinkberry frozen yogurt topped off with Fruity Pebbles cereal, Kylie wrote "cravings" and a series of drooling-face emojis.

The brunette beauty recently returned home to Los Angeles, after attending numerous events during New York Fashion Week.

Kylie - who already has a three-year-old daughter called Stormi with Travis - had initially planned to attend the Met Gala in the Big Apple on Monday (13.09.21), but instead she decided to withdraw from the fundraiser at the last moment.

The reality star took to social media to reveal she felt "so sad" to be missing this year's event.

She wrote on Instagram Story: "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year. I can't wait to see all the looks."

Kylie opted to skip the Met Gala because she felt "overwhelmed" after a busy time at Fashion Week.

Speaking about her decision to miss the glitzy fundraiser, a source explained: "She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great.

"She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go."

Kylie continues to take an active role in her business interests. But, for the time being, she's decided to focus her attention on her pregnancy.

The insider said: "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy."