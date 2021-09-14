Alicia Vikander thinks motherhood will add "depth" to her on-screen performances.

The 32-year-old actress recently confirmed she gave birth to her first child earlier this year, and Alicia thinks it'll add to her acting skills.

Alicia - who stars in the Justin Chon-directed drama 'Blue Bayou' - explained: "My tools as an actor is my emotions and my experience.

"For every day, you build up that bank and you try and remember to use as much of it as you can. And you create and you fantasise about your characters."

Alicia has taken inspiration from the women in her own life, including her real-life mother.

And the Hollywood star - who is married to Michael Fassbender - suggested that motherhood has also changed her outlook.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I draw all my inspiration for Kathy through the women that I've had in my life and maybe profoundly my mother, because that is still the same relationship, even though I see it from the other perspective. But of course, moving forward, I'll have even more depth in my performances."

Earlier this month, Alicia revealed she quietly welcomed her baby earlier in 2021, admitting that she's loving the challenge of motherhood.

She said: "I now have a whole new understanding of life in general. That's pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."

Despite this, the acclaimed actress revealed she's keen to keep some aspects of her journey private.

Asked to sum up how her life has changed since giving birth, Alicia - who has been married to Michael since 2017 - explained: "I think I'll wait with that one. I'm enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything."