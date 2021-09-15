Nicki Minaj has accused Piers Morgan of "lying" about her on Twitter.

The 38-year-old rap star has entered into a war of words with the outspoken broadcaster, after Piers accused Nicki of spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine and of "beefing" with Professor Chris Whitty, the UK government's Chief Medical Adviser.

Piers wrote online: "Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today - but it’s most welcome. She’s peddling lies that will cost lives. (sic)"

In response, Nicki said: "Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. “Rudest little madam”. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe [kissing emoji] (sic)"

Piers, 56, then insisted that he'd already met Nicki on 'America's Got Talent'.

He explained on Twitter: "Madam, we met on @AGT when you appeared as a guest act - but you refused to say hello to my three young sons because you were ‘too busy’. Oh, and it’s ‘Piers’ - I know, we Brit names all sound alike. (sic)"

However, Nicki refused to back down in the dispute and she subsequently rubbished Piers' claims about her.

She said: "Stop f*** lying. I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid piece of s***.

"Wait AGT? What’s that y’all ? I was on American Idol [confused emoji] (sic)"

The row erupted after Professor Whitty slammed Nicki's recent comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker questioned the idea that the vaccine lessens the symptoms of the virus.

She recently wrote in reply to a follower: "Babe. That’s not true. I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine. (sic)"