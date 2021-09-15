Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account.

The 39-year-old pop star - who had more than 34 million followers on the photo-sharing platform - has decided to deactivate her account, with Britney revealing via Twitter that she's now planning to focus her attention on her romance with Sam Asghari.

She wrote in a Twitter post: "Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement [ring and winking-face emojis] !!! I’ll be back soon (sic)"

Britney and Sam have been dating since 2016 and they announced their engagement earlier this month.

The pop icon took the decision to quit Instagram shortly after Sam insisted he won't compromise his happiness to pursue fame.

The personal trainer said he doesn't crave fame, and after getting engaged to Britney, Sam explained that he won't allow stardom to deprive him of happiness.

He reflected: "Fame is not a job. So I don’t want to take it too seriously. And I don’t think that’s ever going to change, to be honest. I don’t want to mess with my happiness or mess with my spirit. No fame in the world is worth that."

Sam also revealed that he and his fiancee are both extremely competitive with each other.

He shared: "A lot of people don’t get that she’s a crazy, crazy athlete. We play tennis together. We play ping-pong together. She’s really good at ping-pong. It’s a real competition.

"And I’m competitive, but I try to take it easy. Not because she’s a woman. Not because she’s weak, because she’s not. But I grew up with three sisters, so I learned that taking competition too seriously can lead to hurt feelings. Family take it easy on each other."