Sharon Stone has admitted organ donation has been her family's "salvation" after the death of her 11-month-old nephew.

The 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' actress wants to raise awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) after baby River Stone's death last month, and she revealed three people have been saved with his organs.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We really have learned a lot about SIDS, sudden infant death, and we also learned a lot about organ donation, which was really one of the biggest comforts for our family because the loss of my godson was the salvation for three families.

"Two other babies got to live by our organ donation and a 45-year-old-man. And so that was an enormous impact and a great salvation for our family."

The 63-year-old star urged people to "become an organ donor" and explained how knowing they had helped three families has helped them through a difficult time.

She added: "If you do nothing else, please become an organ donor.

"You never know when tragedy can hit your family and there is no salvation like knowing that you have sustained another family.

"In our case, we sustained three families. And to be able to know that you're saving the lives of three families, it got us through."

Sharon revealed the devastating news last month that River - who was battling with multiple organ failure - had passed away.

She shared a video of River with the caption: "River William Stone. Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021."

Sharon had previously asked for a "miracle" as she revealed River's diagnosis.

She wrote alongside a set of praying hands emoji: "My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle."

River is the son of Sharon's brother Patrick, and the actress introduced the baby boy to her Instagram followers shortly after he was born in September last year.

The Hollywood star shared a photo of the newborn on the platform.

Alongside the snap, she wrote at the time: "Look who’s going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby (sic)"