Jordana Brewster has gotten engaged to Mason Morfit.

The 'Fast & Furious' actress took to Instagram to announce the couple's happy news by sharing a selfie of the pair sat by the sea beaming with joy as Jordana displayed her diamond rock on her ring finger.

The 41-year-old actress captioned the post: “JB soon to be JBM", along with a red heart emoji.

Jordana‘s engagement comes just months after she finalised her divorce from her husband of 13 years, film producer Andrew Form, with whom she has sons Julian, eight, and Rowan, five.

It's no surprise that the loved-up pair are taking the next step in their relationship, as Jordana recently admitted she can’t help but mentally plan their wedding.

She said: “I still speed up sometimes. I’m already planning my second wedding in my head.

"But I stop myself when I get that rushed, buzzy feeling. I stop. I breathe. I write. Mason also calls me on it, which is helpful.

"I found it. I found him. I can slow down. And I do."

And the former 'Lethal Weapon' star noted neither she nor her ex-husband was to blame for their divorce, as she admitted she has grown over the years and eventually reached a moment where she could "put it all on the line".

She added: “Ultimately my divorce wasn’t my fault or my ex-husband’s fault. At 27, I was not ready to be emotionally open or vulnerable.

"I wasn’t ready to really let someone in. At 40, I cracked myself open and put it all on the line.

"With that came the collateral damage of my first marriage, but by risking it all I gained the love of my life.”

The ex 'Dallas' star also opened up on the reason for her split from Andrew and pointed to her former flame's need to focus on his work life.

She explained: "Most of why my marriage didn’t work was not my ex-husband’s fault. He loves work. He loves being on set, on location.

"I knew this from ages 27 to 32, but it became a problem for me once the kids were older. I wanted a partner.

“So, toward the beginning of the pandemic, Andrew and I decided to separate. The combination of being apart for most of the year for many years and growing apart emotionally took its toll.”