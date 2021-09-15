Shannen Doherty has accepted that her cancer battle is "part of life".

The 50-year-old actress has been living with stage four breast cancer since 2019 but insisted she tries not to complain about her illness and is focused on informing people about the disease.

Speaking during a virtual panel for her upcoming Lifetime movie 'List of a Lifetime', she told reporters: "I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage four are very much alive and very active."

Shannen, who is married to photographer Kurt Iswarienko, added: "My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer.

"I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."

The star appears in the upcoming movie, which centres on a woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She has described the project as "the first acting thing I've done about cancer" and said of her co-stars: "I didn't have to give anybody advice because [of director Roxy Shih] and these beautiful ladies who did such a beautiful job with their own preparation process.

"We all showed up and honestly... this was truly an unbelievable pleasure to be a part of, and I was blown away every second that I got to work with these amazing ladies."

Shannen also revealed that she has not made a bucket list in response to her cancer diagnosis as she wants to live for as long as possible.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star said: "I just think a bucket list is odd in my particular situation because it means that I'm sort of trying to check things off before my time runs out.

"I'm very much like there's no bucket list because I'm going to be the longest-living person with cancer. If I had to say one, it would just be living. That's the only thing on my list at this point."