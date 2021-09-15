JoJo Siwa has claimed Nickelodeon won't let her perform her own "original songs" on tour.

The 18-year-old social media star - who signed with the company four years ago - is set to hit the road in January 2022 on her D.R.E.A.M. tour and she has accused the studio of not allowing her to sing tracks from new musical film 'The J Team' during the concerts.

She tweeted: "I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)…

"Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???

"There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not. (sic)"

The upcoming tour - which is in support of her EPs 'D.R.E.A.M. The Music' and 'Celebrate' - had dates rescheduled due to the pandemic, and will pick up on January 13 next year.

Earlier this year, JoJo revealed how excited she was about 'The J Team' and the tunes she wrote for the project.

She said: "The music in it, I am so happy about.

"I have worked so hard on this soundtrack. There's six original songs on the soundtrack."

Meanwhile, the 'Dancing With The Stars' contestant - who will appear on the upcoming series as part of the show's first ever same-sex pairing - has been vocal about concerns over her career in the past.

In June, she revealed she was trying to get a scene "pulled" from 'Bounce' which featured her kissing a male character.

She explained: "I'm madly in love, and I do not want to kiss another human, especially because it's a man."

She later revealed Paramount had assured her she she wouldn't ever "have to do anything" she didn't want to do.