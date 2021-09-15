Channing Tatum has thanked Donatella Versace for making his "wildest dreams" come true at the Met Gala.

On Monday night (13.09.21), the 'Magic Mike' star - who was spotted leaving the fashion fundraiser at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art with girlfriend Zoe Kravitz - got to don a classic Versace tux on the red carpet and later slipped into one of the Italian luxury fashion house's "otherwordly robes".

And it was a full-circle moment for the 41-year-old actor, who tried out to walk in Versace's fashion shows for years unsuccessfully in his early modelling days.

Taking to Instagram to share a selfie of himself in the custom robe with his first name emblazoned across the back, as well as throwback snaps of Donatella and the iconic fashion company's late founder, Gianni Versace, he wrote: "So 20 years ago (holy f***) i was a kid stand in a room of what would be probably thousands of guys trying to get picked for the shows in Milan.

"God knows how many they actually saw. Hoping to get picked to walk in the spring show. I never got to walk for Versace in the maybe 6 or 7 seasons in went to the shows.

"But last night to get to wear this……. other worldly robe…….. and to wear the most classic Versace tux. Cut boxy like Gianni wore in the 90's was beyond my wildest dreams. Donatella thank you so much for having and inviting and letting me wear such elegant and magical clothes. it was dream like. You are a legend! and a myth. (sic)"