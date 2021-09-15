Helen McCrory has been honoured at a poetry event after her death earlier this year.

The late 'Peaky Blinders' star - who died in April aged 52 after battling cancer - was recognised at an event for the publication of friend Allie Esiri's new anthology 'A Poet For Every Day of the Year'.

Esiri has dedicated the collection to Helen, and she was honoured at a party on Tuesday night (14.09.21) in London's Holland Park.

The writer told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "Helen loved Poetry and was brilliant at reading it.

"I asked Damian [Lewis, McCrory's actor husband] for his blessing for the event and he gave it."

Other friends of Helen attended the party, including her 'Harry Potter' co-star Helena Bonham Carter, 'Poldark' actress Beatie Edney and former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, who attended with his wife Samantha.

Damian announced the death of Helen - with whom he has 15-year-old Manon and 13-year-old Gulliver - in a statement in April.

He said: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

While speaking just days later, the ‘Homeland’ star – who married Helen in 2007 – said his late wife had told him to get "lots of girlfriends" after she passed away.

Sharing some of Helen’s parting words, he said: "She has been utterly heroic in her illness. Funny, of course - generous, brave, uncomplaining, constantly reminding us all of how lucky we’ve been, how blessed we are. Her generosity has extended to encouraging us three to live.

"Live fully, take opportunities, have adventures. Only a couple of weeks ago she said to us from her bed, 'I want Daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you must all love again, love isn’t possessive, but you know, Damian, try at least to get through the funeral without snogging someone.' Already I miss her."