The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been named in TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people list.

The American publication's annual list was unveiled on Wednesday (15.09.21) with Prince Harry and Meghan - previously known as Meghan Markle - featuring on one of the special seven covers and in the Icons section of the magazine’s annual list of influential figures.

Their entry was accompanied with words from chef José Andrés who praised them both for making the brave decision to step away as senior members of the British royal family and having the courage to speak out about the problems they had as part of that institution after they moved to Los Angeles to start a new life with their children, Archie, two, and three-month-old Lilibet.

He wrote: "Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame.

“It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent. That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are.

“They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production.

“Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need - offering mental-health support to black women and girls in the US, and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean.

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

In his letter to readers about the new list, TIME editor -in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal explains that Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, have been chosen as they have “catalysed essential conversations on topics from mental health to misinformation".

He wrote: "Their actions this year not only prompted deep re-appraisals of British society and the monarchy’s place within it, but have also catalysed essential conversations on topics from mental health to misinformation. "

Their cover portrait - taken by Pari Dukovic - also marks the first time couple has formally posed together for a magazine cover shoot.

TIME divides its list of 100 most influential people into six separate categories: Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders and Innovators.

As well as Harry and Meghan, others to feature in the Icons list include tennis player Naomi Osaka, pop star Britney Spears, country music legend Dolly Parton and poet Cathy Park Hong.

Other names in TIME's rundown are singer Billie Eilish, who is named among the Pioneers, Innovators Jada Pinkett Smith and Elon Musk, whilst the Titans feature Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Apple CEO Tim Cook, NFL Legend Tom Brady and 'Bridgerton' creator Shonda Rhimes.

Kate Winslet, Lil Nas X, Chloe Zhao and Daniel Kaluuya all are included in the Artists section and the Leaders segment has US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.