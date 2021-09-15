Alanis Morissette has slammed a new documentary about her life and has branded it as "reductive" and "salacious".

The 47-year-old singer took part in 'Jagged' to mark the 25th anniversary of her album 'Jagged Little Pill' but hit out at the film, which has been directed by Alison Klayman, just hours before the premiere at Toronto International Film Festival.

Alanis wrote: "I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon me seeing the first cut of the film.

"This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell. I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted."

The 'Ironic' hitmaker has refused to attend any event for the documentary because of her ongoing tour as well as her feeling that there are inaccuracies in the finished film.

Alanis shared: "Not unlike many 'stories' and unauthorised biographies out there over the years, this one includes implications and facts that are simply not true.

"While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure – I ultimately won't be supporting someone else's reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell."

The musician reveals in the documentary that she was a victim of multiple statutory rapes as a teenager.

Alanis says in the film: "It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimisation on my part.

"I would always say I was consenting, and then I'd be reminded like 'Hey, you were 15, you're not consenting at 15.' Now I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they're all paedophiles. It's all statutory rape.'"

Klayman was disappointed about the singer's no-show at the premiere and hopes she can be involved at some point in the future.

She said: "Of course I wish Alanis could be there. It was a privilege to make this film and I'm really proud of it. Hopefully there will be other opportunities in the future for her to come to film events."