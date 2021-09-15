Jennifer Garner is "nervous" that her kids have gone back to school, but she is excited that one of them is now a high school student.

The 49-year-old actress is experiencing a range of emotions now that her brood - daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Sam, nine, whom she has with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49, who is now dating Jennifer Lopez, 52 - have gone back to school following the summer and the COVID-19 lockdown, but she's looking forward to getting involved in Violet's high school experience.

Speaking to the new issue of PEOPLE magazine, she said: ""I'm just so happy for them. And I'm nervous and hopeful and grateful. All the things. I feel all of it.

"I love back to school. I'm ready for it. I love high school football games. I loved any high school game. I'm so excited to have a high schooler and to get to go."

The 'Yes Day' star also reveled she is quite the militant mother when it comes to getting her brood prepared for the day at school.

She said: "We're big on having everything packed the night before.

"Clothes are laid out. The backpacks [are] by the door. Backpacks with computers, there's a charging station by the door. Backpacks, computers, everything's already in there and charged for the bigger kids."

A discordant array of alarms go off in the morning which ensures that the well-prepped set of kids can get to school on time.

Jennifer added: "Phones are already in their charger so that I know they aren't going to their rooms at night.

"And yeah, just tons of alarms go off just in time to think about going to the bus."