Paris Hilton thinks Britney Spears is the "sweetest soul".

The 40-year-old star has heaped praise on the 'Womanizer' hitmaker, describing Britney as a "friend" and a "fighter".

In a profile for Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 issue, Paris said: "When most people think of Britney Spears, they think of Britney the superstar. She's iconic. A legend. One of the most influential artists in pop-music history.

"When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter."

Paris also addressed Britney's conservatorship battle, after the pop star's dad recently filed to end it.

She said: "Yes, we've watched Britney break records and deliver to the world hit after hit. But behind the scenes, she survived more than a decade of trauma and abuse from her conservatorship."

Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, and conservator Jodi Montgomery have both denied accusations of abuse.

The duo have also insisted they had Britney's best interests at heart while taking decisions on her behalf.

Meanwhile, Britney recently announced she's taking a break from social media.

The chart-topping star decided to deactivate her Instagram account, with Britney revealing via Twitter that she's planning to focus her attention on her romance with Sam Asghari.

The blonde beauty - who recently got engaged to Sam - wrote in a Twitter post: "Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement [ring and winking-face emojis] !!! I’ll be back soon (sic)"

Britney and Sam have been dating since 2016 and they announced their engagement earlier this month.

The pop icon took the decision to quit Instagram shortly after Sam insisted he won't compromise his happiness to pursue fame.

He reflected: "Fame is not a job. So I don’t want to take it too seriously. And I don’t think that’s ever going to change, to be honest. I don’t want to mess with my happiness or mess with my spirit. No fame in the world is worth that."