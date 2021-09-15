Iggy Azalea thinks some celebrities were on-theme but still wore "ugly a***" outfits at the Met Gala.

The 31-year-old rap star has revealed via Twitter that her timeline is overflowing with people debating the outfits on show at the fundraiser in New York, and she's observed that being on-theme and also being well-dressed aren't mutually exclusive.

Iggy wrote on Twitter: "My timeline basically consists of people trashing celebs met looks and other people thinking they’re highbrow as f*** saying

“You guys don’t know the THEME!”

[laughing emojis]

"It’s possible to be on theme AND still have an ugly a** outfit.

"Both things can be true.

"Everybody wins! (sic)"

Iggy jokingly added that she'll use the "on-theme" argument to excuse any of her future fashion mishaps.

Speaking about the event's American Independence theme, Iggy added: "Anyway all I know is moving forward anytime someone thinks I’m ugly or wrong I’m screaming “YOU DONT KNOW THE THEME!” right in their face. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Iggy recently revealed that her latest album, 'End of an Era', would be her last for a while, and that, for the time being, she intends to turn her attention towards other ambitions.

The rap star - who recently launched her own make-up brand - tweeted: "“End of an Era” is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music.

"I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.

"Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing! (sic)"