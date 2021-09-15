'Ted Lasso' has won three gongs at the Television Critics Association Awards.

The hit comedy-drama series - which stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular character - won in the categories of Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and Program of the Year at the awards ceremony on Wednesday (15.09.21).

Elsewhere, Michaela Coel - the creator, writer, executive producer and star of 'I May Destroy You' - won the award for Individual Achievement In Drama.

HBO enjoyed further success with 'Mare of Easttown'.

The Brad Ingelsby-created crime-drama series - which stars Kate Winslet - won the accolade for Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials.

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' - the late-night satire show on HBO - claimed the accolade for Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch for the third consecutive year.

Meanwhile, the NBC sitcom 'The Golden Girls' was handed the Heritage Award, while Jean Smart claimed the Career Achievement Award.

Melanie McFarland, the President of the Television Critics Association, observed that TV has been "a welcome distraction" for the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melanie said: "Television came through in a big way this year, serving up some much-needed entertainment that was a welcome distraction from the real-life dramas of the real world.

"The fact that comedic shows reigned supreme at the 2021 TCA Awards is a testament to this."

Melanie also admitted she can't wait to be reunited with the award winners in 2022.

She explained: "From the folksy humour of ‘Ted Lasso’ and the sharp takes of ‘Hacks’, to the timeless laughs of ‘The Golden Girls’, this season’s offerings gave us plenty of reasons to smile in uncertain times.

"We are excited to honour these outstanding programmes as we celebrate 37 years of the TCA Awards, and we look forward to being together again in person in 2022."

Television Critics Association Award winners:

Individual Achievement In Drama:

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Individual Achievement In Comedy:

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information:

Framing Britney Spears

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming:

Couples Therapy/Deaf U

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming:

The Baby-Sitters Club

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch:

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding New Program:

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials:

Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Achievement In Drama:

The Crown

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy:

Ted Lasso

Program of the Year:

Ted Lasso

Career Achievement Honoree:

Jean Smart

Heritage Award:

The Golden Girls