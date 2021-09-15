Nicki Minaj believes the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine have been underplayed.

The 38-year-old rap star thinks some people remain scared of the vaccine, amid an eagerness to "joke" about the side effects.

One of Nicki's Twitter followers initially wrote online: "Yall actin like this virus comes with no side effects make me not wanna take it even more. (sic)"

In response, the 'Anaconda' hitmaker - who has not been vaccinated - said: "And that’s where they keep missing the mark. It’ll scare ppl even more. Can’t “joke” their way out of it, can’t try & make ppl look stupid, can’t say they’ve tested everyone in their country & this never happened. They #DothProtestTooMuch just say everything has side effects& GO (sic)"

Nicki subsequently insisted she's not alone in having doubts about the vaccine.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Missing the mark here, too. So you don’t care about the millions of ppl with reservations. Noted. [memo emoji] and the answer to that question is: at least a few ppl. Honestly. [rolling eyes emojis] (sic)"

Nicki recently suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to impotency.

And after her latest tweets sparked more controversy, Nicki suggested she's ready to fight her corner once again.

A follower wrote: "all vaccines have side effects, that's a fact! absolutely all of them... but we must never doubt the effectiveness of the vaccine, taking the vaccine has never killed anyone, but not taking it (sic)"

In response, Nicki tweeted: "You know this? How? Have u exhumed every body in every cemetery in the last year. S**u. Who is this “we”? and following the “we” with “must never” is where you lost me. #Blocked for being f*** dumb on my page. Who’s next ? Day 3 of #BallGate has begun. *takes seat @ my desk* (sic)"