Octavia Spencer has apologised to Britney Spears after making a joke about her engagement.

The Oscar-winning actress has revealed via social media that she personally apologised to the pop star - who recently announced her engagement to Sam Asghari - after joking about needing a pre-nup before tying the knot.

Alongside a photo of the loved-up couple, Octavia wrote on Instagram: "Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. (sic)"

Britney recently announced news of her engagement on social media, and Octavia responded with a tongue-in-cheek remark about their romance.

In response to the post, she wrote: "Make him sign a prenup."

Sam, 27, has already replied to Octavia's apology on Instagram, insisting he doesn't hold any bitterness towards the 51-year-old actress.

He said: "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory. (sic)"

Britney actually announced her engagement via an Instagram video post in which she flaunted her new jewellery.

The pop icon captioned the post: "I can’t f******believe it [six ring and one heart emojis] !!!!!! (sic)"

Sam - who met his fiancee on the set of a music video - posted a separate photo of the ring and of them sharing a kiss.

Brandon Cohen, his manager, said he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement".

He added: "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."