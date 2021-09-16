Jerry O'Connell has felt like the "rebound guy" on 'The Talk'.

The 47-year-old actor joined the show following Sharon Osbourne's controversial exit from the panel, and he admits to having been a little anxious ahead of his first appearance.

He said: "It's funny, I didn't know the exact details of everything that happened. I remember reading that Sharon Osborne was no longer on 'The Talk' and then I was literally on there."

Sharon, 68, left 'The Talk' earlier this year following a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood about Piers Morgan's controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Jerry likened joining the show to meeting his wife, Rebecca Romijn, after she had gone through a divorce.

He told 'Bevelations': "I'll tell you, being that rebound guy is fun. My wife would get depressed and I'd be like, 'What are you depressed about? Like, let's go have fun. Who cares?'

"Coming in here right after Sharon Osbourne left, I could tell there was trauma with this group, you know, they were shook, they were shooketh. And I came in and I was like, 'Hey guys, I don't know anything about that. Like, let's just have a good time.' And anytime it was even brought up, I was like, 'Hey guys, guys, guys, that wasn't me, please. Can we not talk about that today?'"

Jerry - who married Rebecca in 2007 - jokingly added that he gets to behave like the "hot new boyfriend" on the set of 'The Talk'.

The actor - who appears on the show's panel alongside Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood and Akbar Gbajabiamila - said: "I get to be like the hot new boyfriend."