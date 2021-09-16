Nicki Minaj has been invited to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine at the White House.

The chart-topping rap star has repeatedly voiced her scepticism about the vaccine over recent days, and she's now been invited to discuss her concerns with officials in the US government.

Nicki - who recently suggested the vaccine can lead to impotency - wrote on Twitter: "The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 (sic)"

The 38-year-old rapper subsequently asked her Twitter followers to send their questions and concerns to her so she can put them to officials in the White House.

In response to a post from a fan, she said: "I’m doing it, babe. If you guys have questions you’d like me to ask, leave in the comments. You’ll see it in real time with full transparency."

Nicki has been an outspoken critic of the COVID-19 vaccine over recent days.

The 'Super Bass' hitmaker even claimed that her cousin's friend became "impotent" and that his "testicles became swollen" after having the jab.

Nicki - who has more than 22 million followers on Twitter - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied (sic)"