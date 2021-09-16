Nicki Minaj has not been invited to the White House.

The 'Anaconda' singer has repeatedly voiced her scepticism about the vaccine - including suggesting it could lead to impotency - over the last few days, and on Wednesday (15.09.21, she claimed she had been invited to discuss her concerns with the US government and offered to share fans' fears too, but now officials have stressed that she's not been asked to do so at President Joe Biden's official residence in Washington DC.

Instead, they said she has been offered a phone call to discuss her concerns with a doctor, as has been an option for others who are feeling doubtful about the jab.

A White House official said: “As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine."

Nicki had claimed on Twitter she'd been invited to the White House.

She wrote: "The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 (sic)"

The 38-year-old rapper subsequently asked her followers to send their questions and concerns to her so she could put them to officials in the White House.

In response to a post from a fan, she said: "I’m doing it, babe. If you guys have questions you’d like me to ask, leave in the comments. You’ll see it in real time with full transparency.(sic)"

Nicki first admitted her concerns about the jab when she explained one of the reasons why she wouldn't be at the Met Gala on Monday (13.09.21) was the vaccine mandate for attendees.

The 'Super Bass' hitmaker even claimed that her cousin's friend became "impotent" and that his "testicles became swollen" after having the jab.

Nicki - who has more than 22 million followers on Twitter - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied (sic)"