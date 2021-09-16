Rachel Platten gave birth to her second child a week ago.

The ‘Fight Song’ hitmaker has opened up about the "gruelling" two-and-a-half-day labour she had when she and her husband Kevin Lazan welcomed their baby daughter, Sophie Jo Lazan, into the world on September 9 at home in a water birth.

Alongside two pictures of the newborn and her mom sharing cuddles and kisses in bed, Rachel announced on Instagram: “Introducing Sophie Jo Lazan. Born 9/9/21 at home in a water birth after 2.5 grueling days of labor. When I thought I couldn’t take anymore, this amazing, wise little one kept whispering to me ‘we can do this mama, we can do this.'

“So i kept going one contraction at a time. (sic)"

The 40-year-old singer - who also has two-year-old Violet Skye with her spouse - admitted she feels like a "warrior" after the intense birthing experience.

She added: “I feel like a warrior and I will NEVER doubt my strength again. Thank you Sophie for showing me what I am made of and for completing our family. And Thank YOU all so much for your love and support and for allowing me the privacy these last couple of months to just be with my family and prepare for this new life.

“Sending you all the coziest new baby snuggles. please, please positive comments only (sic)"

Rachel confirmed the couple's pregnancy news back in April, posting a picture of herself debuting her baby bump.

The caption read: "Here's the other half of what I've been creating this year. Baby #2 coming in hot. This was a hard secret to keep (sic)”

Meanwhile, the chart-topper and her husband celebrated 10 years of marriage last July.

Posting a sweet tribute to Kevin on social media at the time of their anniversary, Rachel wrote: “My best friend, my soulmate, my biggest champion, my solid ground, the absolute love of my life. Kevin, you are the funniest person I’ve ever met, you are the the smartest, the sexiest, silliest, steadiest, kindest, loyalist, funnest. You are my secret weapon, my shoulder to cry on, my whole entire world. I love the life we’ve built. I love watching you be the most loving dad to violet. I love the lessons we’ve learned. I love the ups and i love the downs.

“I love who you were 15 years ago when we first met and i loved you 10 years ago when we said i do, and honestly i love you even more now. Ours is a true love story written in the stars. Thank you sweet husband for everything. Happy anniversary. (sic)”